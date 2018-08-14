Watson hopes he has done enough to keep his starting role

His first full appearance and a goal to boot - Ryan Watson hopes to be back in Paul Tisdale's starting line-up on Saturday.

The 25-year-old joined in the summer from Barnet, and after making his debut against Bury on Saturday, played the full 90 minutes in the 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic, netting a fine second to send Dons into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Tisdale is spoiled for choice in the centre of the park, with five or six different options to choose from heading to Crewe on Saturday, with Watson included.

But after his goal, Watson hopes to have done enough to stay in the starting 11.

"It's competition and it can only make us better," he said. "We're all fighting for a spot, but hopefully I've done enough to keep my place. The competition is healthy to keep fighting for places.

"It has been brilliant so far. The group were down after last season but the new gaffer has come in and picked the spirits up and it is reflected in the performances. It's a fresh start, with new personnel in the club, and we want to put it behind us and kick on for this season."