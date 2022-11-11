Watson is happy to bide his time waiting for a regular return to action

Tennai Watson is not putting any pressure on himself to rush back from hamstring surgery despite making his return to MK Dons first team action last week.

The defender was back among the action last Saturday in the 6-0 win over Taunton Town in the FA Cup, and then made his first start since April on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup win over Morecambe where he played the first half.

Getting that first start out of the way, Watson is eager not to get too far ahead of himself and think he is ready to be dropped straight back in at the deep end.

“I'm a harsh critic of myself, I'm trying not to get too carried away,” he said. “I'm trying to get my fitness back, but I'm also giving my all when I'm out there because I've missed it so much. I want to hit the ground running and do what I can for the team.

“I want to be playing, but I have to be realistic with integrating back in. You have to earn it as well, I can't just come back in because I've played before. I've got to wait for the time that's right.

“On a personal note, I'm pleased with how my return has gone so far, but I'm trying not to focus too much on pressuring myself, but to enjoy it and get more minutes in.”

Rehab partner ‘a big boost’

Tennai Watson and Mo Eisa have spent much of the last four months together in the MK Dons treatment room

Advertisement

No player is lucky to get injured, but having Mo Eisa to rehab with was a saving grace for Watson, who he admitted had been a source of motivation on plenty of occasions during the last few months.

“I've been waiting patiently with Mo on the sidelines for months now, so I'm buzzing to be back,” he continued.

“Being injured is always difficult mentally and physically. Having Mo there for me was a big boost. I got injured at the back end of last season so to go through it all again was a bit heartbreaking for me at the start of the season. I wanted to start this season fast and make a stand straight away.