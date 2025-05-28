Watson leaves MK Dons to take up head coach role at South Shields

The MK Dons coach has taken up a new role in the north-east

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Watson has left MK Dons to take up his first head coach role at South Shields.

The popular ‘Busty’ initially came to MK Dons as assistant to Mike Williamson in 2023, helping the side to the play-offs. After a tough start to the next campaign though, Watson followed Williamson to Carlisle United - a move closer to home for the coaching team, having first gotten together in Gateshead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things did not go well for the team at Brunton Park though, and Williamson was sacked in February, with Watson kept on in the short-term to help guide the side while replacement Mark Hughes got his feet under the table.

But following the sacking of Scott Lindsey in March, Watson was drafted back into the fold at Stadium MK to help Ben Gladwin oversee Dons while they carried out a head coach hunt, ultimately landing on Paul Warne in April.

After seeing Gladwin, and fellow coaches Jamie Day and Steve Hale also depart at the end of the season, Watson will return to the north-east where he will take over at South Shields, following the sacking of Elliott Dickman. The Mariners finished 17th in the National League North last season, a division won by Brackley Town.

On Watson’s departure, sporting director Liam Sweeting said: “In a difficult moment for the club, I put a call in to Busty, and by that evening he had travelled four hours to Milton Keynes and was in the hotel in our Stadium, ready to help in any way he could. I think that sums up his mentality and willingness to step in and support Ben and the staff at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His connection with the players and his genuine passion for this club were evident every single day. While we would have loved for him to stay with us, he starts his own journey of leadership, and I very much look forward to watching this next chapter of his career.

“As we often see, good people join our journey and really connect with this club – Busty certainly did that. I thank him for all his efforts during his time with us.”