Tennai Watson said his mum usually tells him he will score every game, but against Charlton, he was the one with the bold prediction

Tennai Watson’s mum often plays the supportive parent, backing her son to score every week, but before kick-off against Charlton, the Dons defender predicted it himself.

Playing out of position as left wing-back in the absence of suspended Daniel Harvie, the 24-year-old got on the end of Josh McEachran’s perfectly weighted pass to cut back onto his left foot and find the back of the net five minutes before half time at The Valley - his second goal of the season.

Rare though it is for Watson to find the net - his Dons goals the only ones in his career to date - the odds on a brace from the wing-backs would have been even higher but Kaine Kesler-Hayden marked only his second start for the club when he finished off from close range after Charlton keeper Craig MacGillivray palmed Connor Wickham’s fierce strike into his path on the hour.

Watson said when he spoke to his mum before the game, he predicted he would find the back of the net even though he was playing in a new role for Dons.

“Before every game, mum tells me I'm going to score, and to be fair before this one I was saying it to her!” he said. “I had a feeling I'd get on the score sheet, and it happened. She'll be buzzing with that.

“I was talking to the boys and the gaffer before the game, telling them I feel like I'm comfortable on the left, so it's worked out. I really enjoyed it on the left. I had Skip inside me talking all the time, so it was a learning experience having him alongside me.

“I'm buzzing for Kaine as well to be on the scoresheet, and for myself as well.”

Safely in the play-off spots sitting third in League One, Watson, much like head coach Liam Manning, refused to get too carried away with Dons’ brilliant start to 2022 but said the players will enjoy the win over Charlton before switching their focus to the home game against Bolton on Saturday.

He said: “They don't come much better - we're buzzing. The main thing is the three points, and I'm then happy to contribute - it doesn't happen often.