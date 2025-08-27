Watson makes perfect start to life as South Shields boss

The ex-MK Dons coach has made a flying start

Ian Watson has taken to first-team management like a duck to water at South Shields.

The former MK Dons assistant head coach left the club with Mike Williamson last September destined for Carlisle, before returning again in March as first-team coach, helping interim boss Ben Gladwin. Watson remained a part of the coaching team until the end of the season, working under Paul Warne before departing back to his native north-east.

Taking up the role at South Shields in the National League North, Watson has hit the ground running with a 100 per cent record to send his side top of the table.

Returning to relatively familiar surrounds on Bank Holiday Monday, Watson’s side beat Bedford Town at Eyrie Stadium 2-1 - the first goal the Mariners have conceded this season.

“It was a really tough game, our toughest test so far,” Watson said afterwards. “We’ve come away with the win but conceding our first goal. It was brilliant for our coaches because we saw how we reacted to adversity, and the boys reacted brilliantly to come from behind.

“I cannot speak highly enough of the boys, they’re all in. You can’t be half-hearted, you have to give it everything. Who you are as a person is so important too, when you’re at the club and when you’re away from it.”

This Saturday, Watson’s side will host midtable Buxton at 1st Cloud Arena.