Tennai Watson celebrates his first career goal with Scott Twine

The gloss was taken off Tennai Watson’s first career goal, but he was delighted to finally open his account on Wednesday night.

Making his 67th first team appearance, and his 19th for Dons since signing in the summer, Watson was in the right place at the right time to fire Dons in front after 21 minutes against Plymouth Argyle.

His goal was the difference between the sides until 21 minutes into the second half when Conor Grant equalised for the south coast side as the sides shared the spoils at Stadium MK.

Speaking afterwards, Watson, 24, said his first goal was a long-time coming but would have preferred had it won Dons the game.

“I'm buzzing with my goal,” he said. “It is dampened a bit with the result. But it shows the quality we've got if we're disappointed by getting a point against a good team in this league who are doing well.

“Mo wanted me to square it, so I'd have been done for if I didn't score! I'm very happy to score. Wing-backs get a lot of opportunities in this team to go and express themselves. Today was one of those games where I could get forward and score.”

Head coach Liam Manning said a draw was the right result as both sides had chances and a share of control of the game. Watson echoed his sentiments too, saying: “After the match, you have that initial disappointment but Plymouth are a decent team. They showed why they're in the top six.