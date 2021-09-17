Watters cannot wait to get on the end of Dons’ numerous chances

Max Watters believes he will score a lot of goals in this MK Dons team after watching Mo Eisa, Scott Twine and Troy Parrott enjoy their time leading the lines this season

Playing in MK Dons’ team at the moment would suit any striker, and Max Watters cannot wait to get on the end of some chances now he is back to fitness.

The 22-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the final pre-season friendly against Tottenham and ruled him out of the start of the season.

Watching from the sidelines as Mo Eisa, Troy Parrott and Scott Twine all opened their scoring accounts, Watters, on loan from Cardiff City, was finally able to make his Dons debut on Saturday against Portsmouth, coming on late on at Stadium MK.

Head coach Liam Manning said he will ease Watters back into games until he is up to full fitness, but the striker is eager to get into the team.

“As a striker, you can’t want to be in any other team,” he told iFollow MK Dons. “With the amount of chances we create, good chances as well, it’s amazing to be a striker in this team.

“After five weeks out, I’m over the moon to be back and in the squad. It was a frustrating start to the season, getting injured just before the start. No time is ever good to get injured but it has given me a bit of time to get to know the new manager.

“The new manager has been really helpful with the injured players. He’s brought us into meetings and allowed us to watch on the training pitch to see how he works. Nobody has been left out.”

With Eisa sidelined due to a groin injury, Watters is set to keep his spot on the bench for Saturday’s trip to Gillingham.

Dons currently sit fifth in the table heading to Kent, and after going six games unbeaten, Watters hopes they can keep up their momentum.

“It’s been a really good start to the season. We’re top five at the moment and what we’ve got to do now is push on.