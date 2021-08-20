Watters edges closer to fitness after early injury setback

Max Watters played a handful of games in pre-season

Max Watters could be back in contention for MK Dons in the next few weeks, but both he and Daniel Harvie will miss out on the trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The striker, on loan from Cardiff City, picked up an injury during pre-season and hasn’t kicked a competitive bal for the club since signing.

Head coach Liam Manning confirmed the striker was back training in the gym and is not far away from adding to the squad, but will not be available for the trip to Portman Road.

“Max is heading in the right direction. I sat with him this week and spoke to him. He’s back in the Alter G treadmill. He’s not far away.

“He’s missed a few weeks but we’ll introduce him in the right ways to make sure he’s not rushed.

“When you play the volume of games, we need that depth. Max also brings a slightly different dimension to the other guys and that will allow us to be adaptable and flexible, to allow us to make changes before or during games to make an impact.

“It’s a good headache to have, and it encourages the guys to push each other, and that’s really important.”