Watters feels he can score every time he plays for MK Dons

Max Watters has scored give goals in his last five outings for MK Dons, including a brace against Cambridge United last weekend

Striker Max Watters feels he can score every time he walks on the pitch at the moment.

Scoring five in his last five games, Watters has six goals in 12 appearances since signing on loan from Cardiff City in the summer, continuing the excellent form he showed at Crawley, earning him that £1 million move to Wales last January.

“As a striker, you have to anticipate you’re going to score,” he said. “You’ve always got to be confident you’re going to score, and if I keep betting the ball from Scott (Twine) or Matty (O’Riley), I have to be confident to put them in the back of the net.

“Overall, the team has been doing really well and I’m happy to contribute to that. It’s a team performance, not just an individual one, you always have to look at how well the teams is doing. If the teams is doing well, I’m doing well.”

Max Watters said he always fancies his chances with Scott Twine and Matt O’Riley around him

Watters’ current streak has seen him close the gap at the top of the scoring charts to Twine, with just two goals separating the pair now. Last week, when he scored twice and set Watters up for his brace, Twine said he promised he would add more assists for the 22-year-old, with Watters eager to take over the mantle as Dons’ leading marksman.

“Me and Scott have a bit of banter about scoring sometimes, I keep telling him I’m going to catch him up but every time I score, he seems to score as well,” he said. “It’s proving quite tough!

“Scott is a great player to play with. He’s very intelligent, very technical – probably one of the best players I could ask for to play behind me. He gets the ball, turns and the first thing he looks for is me so it is great to play and link up with him.”

Though he has hit a purple patch of late, Watters said he is more than aware of the threats posed by Troy Parrott and Mo Eisa for his spot in the starting line-up.

He added: “It pushes me on even further, and I’m sure it’s the same for Troy and Mo. The fact we’re all doing well means I have to keep working as hard as I can to keep my place in the team.