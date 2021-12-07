Watters still a doubt after Dons have a week to rest up

Max Watters could miss out on a third game in a row after suffering injury against Sheffield Wednesday two weeks ago

A rare luxury these days, MK Dons have enjoyed a week without a game with many of the players getting their feet up to rest ahead of tomorrow night’s match against Plymouth Argyle.

Having missed the last two games through injury though, Max Watters could still miss out on Wednesday night after picking up the knock against Sheffield Wednesday two weeks ago.

With eight days separating Dons’ Papa John’s Trophy win over Leyton Orient and the visit of Argyle to Stadium MK, televised on Sky Sports, head coach Liam Manning said the importance of having a weekend without a game has allowed several of his players to rest and recuperate on knocks they have suffered in recent weeks, but confirmed Watters’ latest set-back could see him out of the game with Plymouth.

“Max is progressing slowly,” Manning confirmed. “He's not quite where we want him to be but he's heading in the right direction. Those sorts of injuries can be quite sore so it's a case of making sure we don't rush him.

“After that heavy period we had quite a few lads who were carrying a few sore groins and hamstrings, nothing too serious, so it has been important to give them that rest.