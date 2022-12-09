“We are a little bit surprised”: Fleetwood assistant on Dons’ plights

Fleetwood assistant manager Stephen Whittaker admitted he is surprised at MK Dons’ plights this season.

Liam Manning’s side are toiling five points from safety in the League One drop zone, dropping to 22nd place last weekend and winning only four games all season.

Advertisement

Fleetwood head to Stadium MK on Saturday with one defeat in eight, sat 18th in the table, and will be looking to get back on the road for the long journey home with something for their efforts.

Whittaker said: “We are a little bit surprised where they are in the league. They’re a side who play good football and keep possession so we will have to be really disciplined in what we are doing and when we don’t have the ball.

“We are expecting a tough game and we know if we aren’t working together, it could become a really tough afternoon. We know their strengths and weaknesses and what they’re capable of doing.

“Hopefully we can point our stamp on the game and take something from the game.”

Advertisement

The Cod Army have drawn 11 times in 20 games - more than any other side in the division - and sit 18th in League One. Dons sit 22nd, eight points back from Fleetwood, but have picked up just five points at home all season, and drew last time out against Burton Albion.

And with the sides sharing the spoils in both fixtures last season, few would bet against it ending all square tomorrow, but Whittaker believes if his side are able to cut out little mistakes, they will turn draws into wins.

Advertisement

“We just need to be a little more clinical inside both boxes,” Whittaker continued. “We need to cut out the little mistakes that are leading to chances for the opposition.