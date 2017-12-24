We aren't in a relegation battle, says Dons boss Neilson

Robbie Neilson refuses to believe MK Dons are in a battle against relegation despite slipping to 19th and within three points of the drop zone after losing to Rotherham on Saturday.

Dons 2-1 defeat to the Millers means they've won just once in League 1 in 12 games, falling 10 points back of the top six but perilously within three of the bottom four at the halfway stage in the season.

But despite the underwhelming first half of the campaign and the precarious league position, Neilson refuses to believe his side are in a dog fight at the bottom.

"Not at all," he said. "I'm more than positive about this group at this stage. We've been stuttering, we've had difficult periods, but good performances too.

"We just have to continue and see it through. We need to score more goals, yes, we need to be better at the back, but it's a group effort."