“We can cause them problems too”: Jackson on Dons’ test at Bolton

MK Dons will need a similar discipline and game-plan to the one they had in their win over Bristol Rovers when they take on Bolton Wanderers tomorrow night.

A strong, resolute and physical Dons side were 2-0 winners at the Memorial Stadium a little over a week ago, and after sharing the spoils with Oxford on Saturday, will want to continue their points-scoring run at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be no mean feat though, with Ian Evatt’s side having lost just once in two months, thumping Peterborough 5-0 at London Road on Saturday and sitting fourth in the table.

“We know they're a good, strong team, with a good win at the weekend,” said Jackson on Monday. “They play a certain style of football which is exciting to see, and we'll be ready for that challenge.

“They score goals, they're powerful and play on the front foot. We'll have to be on our game to deal with that. But I feel we have elements to cause them problems too.

“I spoke about the discipline we needed when we played Bristol Rovers a couple of weeks ago, and I think we'll need that against Bolton in moments. But I want the players to have freedom to show what we can do. I want us to be progressive and forward thinking. We've got the capabilities and firepower to cause them problems as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We'll be looking at how we can exploit things, what we have to be mindful of but not dwelling on the past too much.”

Tough run of games coming up

Tomorrow night’s game sparks a run of three games against sides in the top four of League One. On Saturday, Dons take on Sheffield Wednesday, who sit second, at Hillsborough before Ipswich Town, currently third, visit Stadium MK a week later.

“We look forward to playing all these games,” Jackson continued. “The players love the matchday experience and competing out on the pitch, it's what we all want to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement