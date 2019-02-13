"We can't kill teams off," says Newport boss Flynn after Dons defeat

Newport boss Michael Flynn lamented his side's inability to find the back of the net despite having the better chances in their 1-0 defeat to MK Dons on Tuesday night.

The home side hit the woodwork four times before Chuks Aneke's 87th minute tap-in secured the points for Paul Tisdale's side, seeing Dons move up to fourth.

While Flynn's side switch their attentions to their Hollywood clash with Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup this weekend, the manager was furious his side's lack of a killer instinct.

"We can’t kill teams off,” he said. "I can’t fault the player’s efforts, their quality at times was excellent but when you have that amount of chances – gilt edged chances as well – you can see why our goal difference is negative.

"There’s been a lot of times this season where I’ve said that we haven’t been ruthless enough in both boxes. We weren’t ruthless again because I thought we were by far the better team but that means nothing when you lose the game.

"Listen, it’s not all doom and gloom. I don’t get too carried away when we win and I’m not getting carried away and despondent now we’ve lost.

"On another night we win that football match comfortably. Sometimes it’s just not your night.

"If we had taken even a quarter of our chances, we’d have been comfortably out of sight."