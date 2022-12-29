“We can’t be down for long”: Jackson after Dons’ defeat to Posh

Mark Jackson said he had to instill positivity back into his MK Dons side after they were easily brushed aside by Peterborough United in the final game of 2022.

Goals either side of half-time from Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones wrapped up the first win in nearly two months for Posh, while Dons dropped back to 22nd in League One as a result of the defeat - the first in Jackson’s tenure.

After the Boxing Day win over Forest Green threatened a total turnaround, Thursday night’s performance was a reminder that Dons’ problems firmly remain.

Jackson said: “We'll look at the moments in the game we could have managed better, and we certainly could have managed the goals better. I think there was a foul leading up to their first goal but we can't control that - sometimes decisions go for you, sometimes against you. The second one we had to manage better too.

“There's disappointment in the dressing room but I've tried to be positive with them, because the games are coming thick and fast and we have to keep positivity.

“We knew Peterborough would be a threat from wide areas and how they shifted the ball, but we'll have to pick ourselves up and go again. We can't be down for too long because we have to go again at Plymouth.

“When you win, you can't be too high, when you lose, you can't get too low. You have to create a mindset of enjoying victories but when losses come, you have to pick yourselves up.

