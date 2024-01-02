"We could have gone in 6-0 up": McCann on Doncaster's win over MK Dons

Doncaster boss Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers could have won by twice the margin over MK Dons according to Grant McCann following their 3-0 win on New Year's Day.

The Rovers boss saw his side net all three goals in the first-half at the Eco-Power Stadium, ending Dons' nine-game unbeaten run in League Two. But after forcing Craig MacGillivray into several important saves, and hitting the post in the opening 45 minutes, the ex-Peterborough United midfielder felt his side could have been even further ahead at the break.

He said: "I thought we were very good in the first-half, created some really good chances. I think we could have gone in 6-0 up, let alone 3-0 up. We took our performance from Mansfield, and I think the first-half has won the game.

"It's a nice way to start the year. It's a good result against a good MK Dons team who were unbeaten for nine game before coming here.

"MK Dons changed shape in the second-half but we didn't really get to grips with that. Although they didn't create a lot with it, they had the ball a lot and we have to switch on to that.