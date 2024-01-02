"We could have gone in 6-0 up": McCann on Doncaster's win over MK Dons
Grant McCann's reaction to Doncaster Rovers' 3-0 win over MK Dons
Doncaster Rovers could have won by twice the margin over MK Dons according to Grant McCann following their 3-0 win on New Year's Day.
The Rovers boss saw his side net all three goals in the first-half at the Eco-Power Stadium, ending Dons' nine-game unbeaten run in League Two. But after forcing Craig MacGillivray into several important saves, and hitting the post in the opening 45 minutes, the ex-Peterborough United midfielder felt his side could have been even further ahead at the break.
He said: "I thought we were very good in the first-half, created some really good chances. I think we could have gone in 6-0 up, let alone 3-0 up. We took our performance from Mansfield, and I think the first-half has won the game.
"It's a nice way to start the year. It's a good result against a good MK Dons team who were unbeaten for nine game before coming here.
"MK Dons changed shape in the second-half but we didn't really get to grips with that. Although they didn't create a lot with it, they had the ball a lot and we have to switch on to that.
"The second-half we looked a little leggy, which is why we freshened it up with some of hte younger players on the pitch at the end, but I'm delighted with the boys, how we got our press right. I think we should have scored more but I'm pleased with the win."