"We had to dig deep to win": O'Hora on Dons' victory over Forest Green Rovers

Warren O'Hora

Warren O’Hora praised MK Dons’ work ethic as they saw off Forest Green Rovers to move into the automatic promotion spots on Saturday.

Goals from Max Dean and Alex Gilbey either side of half-time secured the away win for Mike Williamson’s side as they climbed into third spot, capitalising on Mansfield Town’s defeat against Crawley Town.

With Forest Green scrapping for their EFL lives at the foot of the League Two table, the head coach warned Steve Cotterill’s side would be a dangerous proposition, and despite the score line, O’Hora said the game was a harder one than it looked.

“We dug deep, especially in the first-half with the windy conditions,” he said. “We played some good stuff, got two goals, defended set-pieces and did what we had to do to win at a place like this.

“There are a lot of teams like this in this league, and we're a bit different to the rest. They're the styles we have to deal with. Centre backs have to be switched on, keep a high line, the strikers need to stop the ball at source. It's things like that go a long way. We dealt with that well today.