“We have to be critical of ourselves”: Watson on Dons’ lack of ‘luck’ in defeat

Tennai Watson says MK Dons need their luck to change quickly after another defeat at home on Saturday, going down 2-0 to Exeter City.

Both of Jevani Brown’s goals came with an element of good fortune at Stadium MK - the first coming via a questionable penalty awarded after Zak Jules challenge on Sam Nombe was deemed a foul, before the second seeing a pass deflect off Dawson Devoy neatly into the path of the forward.

Dons meanwhile were left to rue several missed opportunities in front of goal, with Mo Eisa missing three great chances to get Dons on the scoreboard.

“We have to be critical of ourselves,” Watson said afterwards. “I say the word 'luck' but I don't know if it's the right word - the deflection on the pass has fallen into (Brown's) path, and there's not a lot we can do with that. With the penalty, people have different lines of vision, and the ref was basically where I was and I could see and felt differently than he did. But that's football, he's made the decision and we have to get on with it.

“I feel like letting in that second goal, whether it was luck or not, it knocked us at a weird time. We didn't give up, we kept trying to probe but we need chances to go in.

“It's difficult, I don't want to give you cliches but it's very disappointing. It was a step in the right direction in terms of the performance, but we got a bit unlucky. I just hope we can get a bit of luck come our way in the next few games.

