"We have to look at it like that": Dons treating Bradford game like a 'free-hit'

The MK Dons head coach spoke ahead of his side’s trip to Bradford City on Saturday

Scott Lindsey is treating Saturday’s game with Bradford City as a bit of a ‘free-hit’ for his MK Dons side.

Labouring at the wrong end of the table, 16th prior to kick-off and in dismal form, Dons head north to take on the Bantams at Valley Parade tomorrow (Saturday) with few predicting anything other than a home win.

Losing nine of the last 14 games, Dons’ troubles over the last three months have seen them plummet from third down 13 spots in League Two, staring at their worst ever finishing position this term.

Bradford meanwhile, under the watch of ex-Dons boss Graham Alexander, are fifth and flying, having lost just once at home all season.

Speaking ahead of the game, Lindsey said he wanted his players to go into the game without pressure on their shoulders, and when asked if he was treating it like a free-hit, he said: “At this stage we have to look at it like that. I think the players have played under pressure, but we have tried to take that off them in training this week.

“We've told them to go to Bradford and enjoy ourselves, enjoy playing football and to play with less pressure. There is less pressure on us in this game. We're going to a team in the play-off places, with a good manager who has been there for a little while, with the same group too.

“They've had a good cup run, got beaten by Birmingham, but are doing great in the league. You can see what they're building.

“We've got to go there and be a good version of ourselves.”

Explaining further, Lindsey said: “The players looked really anxious last Saturday (in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers), especially in the second-half. I want to take that away from them, and I don't want them going into games in a bad place, or feeling bad.

“I want them to feel good about themselves, enjoy having the ball. We should enjoy it, and by doing that, it takes pressure off for them to go and create goal-scoring opportunities at one end, and keep it out at the other.”