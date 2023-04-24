“We have to start shooting”: Jackson urges Dons strikers to have a go

It was a familiar woe for Mark Jackson on Saturday as he watched his MK Dons side struggle to hit the target during their 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town.

Chances came and went for Jonathan Leko and Mo Eisa in the first-half, though neither were able to test teenage keeper Steven McMullen, who was making his senior debut for the Cod Army at Highbury Stadium.

Dons’ woes were compounded when Promise Omochere lashed home after shoving aside captain Dean Lewington just before half-time - ultimately the difference between the sides in the north-west.

After suffering a similar defeat to Charlton Athletic last Tuesday, Jackson said his side must find a way of being more ruthless when afforded chances in front of goal.

“We couldn't capitalise in the first-half,” he said. “We had opportunities but we didn't work the keeper enough - that has been a constant thing in recent weeks.

“No matter the keeper, we want to work him, need to get shots away and we didn't do it enough. We have to start shooting if we want to score goals.

“We need a constant threat, getting half-a-yard around defenders and getting shots away is something we need to improve on.

“We have a bit of possession, we can build play but we have to get the shot off, thats something we have got to be better with.”

Although there were defeats for Oxford United, Cambridge United, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green below them, Morecambe’s 3-2 win over Charlton at The Valley means the gap between Dons and the drop zone has been cut to just two points now, with two games to go.

Jackson continued: “Ultimately we're disappointed with the result. Other teams around us haven't won apart from Morecambe, so we're still in the position where it's in our hands to go and win.

