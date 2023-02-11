MK Dons should have bee high and dry before half-time, according to Mark Jackson as he watched his side let slip the lead to draw 1-1 with Oxford United.

While Sullay Kaikai’s 25th minute strike was exactly what Dons deserved until that point, comfortably on top against Karl Robinson’s side, they were made to rue the missed opportunities which would have seen them cruise to victory.

Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko both had chances to put the game to bed before the interval, but a rejuvenated Oxford emerged for the second-half, having as good a final period as Dons did in the first.

Lewis Bate’s 70th minute equaliser too was exactly what the U’s deserved, and they had chances then to win it, only for Yanic Wildschut and Kyle Joseph to miss out.

“We're frustrated,” said Jackson afterwards. “We felt we created a lot of chances, particularly in the first-half which we should have capitalised on and we didn't.

“We had good periods of pressure, we executed our game-plan, but at half-time I felt the lads were tired. When we got tired, we didn't regroup the way I wanted to keep our shape, and it kept Oxford in the game. It gave them some belief they could get back into the game.

“They put us under pressure at the end of the game, but we stood strong under that pressure. If we can't win a game, we certainly cant't lose it.

“We played out well, how we kept our structure, made good decisions and got into dangerous areas, but we just didn't capitalise, and we have to do that.

