“We just didn’t get going”: Manning’s take on Dons’ defeat to Barnsley

Liam Manning felt his side never got going in the disappointing 3-1 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

Second best all afternoon to the Tykes, Dons trailed to Jordan Williams’ 18th minute strike before drawing level through Mo Eisa’s first league goal since April. But Barnsley took total control in the second half, retaking the lead through Adam Phillips’ header five minutes after the break before Herbie Kane’s 68th minute strike.

By contrast, in total, Dons amassed just two efforts on goal all afternoon.

After a string of decent performances lately, hinting at a turning of Dons’ fortunes this season, Manning said the defeat to Barnsley shows they are still in desperate need of consistency.

“I think it's a frustrating one,” he said afterwards. “We didn't start the game well, conceded a poor goal which we'd set up against, but we responded well. We showed a togetherness and spirit to get back back into the game and come in at 1-1.

“But then the second half we just didn't get going. That's where we're at at the minute - we're lacking that consistency.

“We looked a but like last week - our message at half-time was that it was there for us if we believed in it, if we stepped up and took responsibility to go and grab the game. It was there for us given how we finished the first-half.

“I was pleased with the way we turned the momentum in the first half, but the timing of that second goal made things extremely difficult and gave them something to hold on to.

“They're extremely well coached and hard to work through, but we didn't work into any areas to hurt them enough.”