"We know what we should have done," says Moore-Taylor after Bury defeat

The gloss was taken off Jordan Moore-Taylor's return to the starting line-up on Saturday as Dons threw away a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 to Bury.

The former Exeter defender had missed the Christmas period through injury, but made an immediate impact on his first start in a month by heading home the opener at Gigg Lane.

But racing into a 3-1 lead, with Dean Lewington and an own goal coming after Jay O'Shea's penalty, Dons conspired to leave the points in Bury as Dominic Telford, Danny Mayor and Nicky Maynard scored in the final 17 minutes to win it for the home side, leap-frogging Dons into second in League 2.

"It was nice to score, but obviously really disappointing to concede four goals," said Moore-Taylor afterwards. "That's football, we have to move on.

"We're gutted to concede to late. At 3-1 up, we should be killing the game off. We know that, we're not stupid, we know what we should have done to bring the points home.

"We created some good opportunities throughout the game, and scored three goals. But we're really disappointed to concede four.

"We've had a very good defensive record throughout he year. Yes, we've conceded goals recently, but we know what it takes to keep the ball out of our net, and we're working hard to make that happen."

While the result - Dons' third defeat in five games - sees Dons drop five points behind league leaders Lincoln City, Moore-Taylor said no-one will be hitting the panic button at Stadium MK yet.

He added: "At the end of the day, we have 20 games to go and it's in our own hands. We know we're more than capable of challenging at the top of the table and that's our aim, and what we'll be looking to do in these last games."