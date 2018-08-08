"We'll go about our business quietly" says Moore-Taylor

Jordan Moore-Taylor thinks MK Dons need to go about their business quietly this season.

The defender was Paul Tisdale's first signing of the summer and went straight into the starting line-up for the season opener against Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Their 2-1 win got them off to a winning start with a solid defensive performance, and Moore-Taylor hopes their showing will put them at the right end of the table come May.

"We have to take each game as it comes, but we're planning for a successful season," he said. "We'll go about our business quietly and see where we are come May.

"You play your own game first and foremost, then react to what they do. We've played for long enough with each other now, we're adapting but we're disappointed not to keep the clean sheet.

"We are going to have to battle really hard in this league. Teams want to get about you and put you under pressure."

Moore-Taylor made a positive impression on the Dons fanbase for his performances in pre-season, and hopes he can continue in the first team.

He added: "It's always nice to get settled as quick as possible. I'm glad to make my debut today and now I want to push on.

"We have some knocks in there, but as a player you want to play as quickly as possible. It would have been nice to play on Tuesday but it's probably good considering how many knocks we've got."