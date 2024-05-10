"We need them so much": Gilbey on fans' support in play-off second leg

Alrex Gilbey

The MK Dons talisman has called for one last push ahead of tomorrow night’s play-off game

Alex Gilbey has called on MK Dons fans to be the 12th man on Saturday for their play-off second leg against Crawley Town.

Facing a three-goal turnaround just to send the game into extra time, Dons have formidable challenge ahead of them, but with barely a handful of tickets left in the lower bowl still remaining, the skipper believes the fans can make a big difference at Stadium MK.

Ahead of the play-offs, chairman Pete Winkelman has urged supporters to ‘Bring The Noise’ while supporter’s group Dons Action have called for fans to #DonYourWhite for the game, and Gilbey said the fans will be a huge factor in whether Dons can make it to Wembley.

“We need them so much,” he said. “The best moments of my career have been here when they're supporting me. We need that more than ever now. The occasion, what they can bring to us... if we have a lull in the game, they can lift us. If we're going to do this, we need them with us, and for them to help get us over the line.

“I'm so grateful for the campaigns to get behind the lads, they're the 12th man. We've got goals in us, and when you've got as many fans as we'll have cheering us on, dragging us through it, it's a different atmosphere.

“It's a massive game tomorrow night, we know the capabilities in the group, we know how good the group is and we're up for it.”