"We need to be horrible": Dons boss on facing Bradford City on opening day

Mike Williamson looks ahead to tomorrow’s season opener against Bradford City

The season may be starting as a blank canvas but MK Dons feel they know better than most what to expect from Bradford City on opening day.

This time 12 months ago, now Bantams boss Graham Alexander was leading Dons into the new campaign, but his time at Stadium MK was cut short when he was sacked in October after the club dropped to 18th in the League Two table.

The ex-Dons boss brings City to MK1 on Saturday carrying the bragging rights from their emphatic 4-0 win at Valley Parade last season.

That experience, along with many of the Dons squad playing under Alexander last term, has head coach Mike Williamson going into the game with a good understanding of what to expect from the visitors.

“In all my meetings with Graham, he's a top guy, and I've only got good things to say about him,” said the Dons boss.

“His teams want to out-work everyone, that's in his DNA. Before he came to MK, any experienced player would know what his teams look like.

“We watched them in pre-season, it's a little false because you can't always get a full feel, but you know he'll have them chomping at the bit, desperate to come here and start the season with a good performance and three points.”

He continued: “We need to be horrible out of possession, and I think that's what we really need to add, especially on Saturday against a team that will try and blow us away in the first ten minutes.

“We know we'll have to be on our mettle, we'll have to be smart, match their physicality, discipline, and then we've got to play our way.”