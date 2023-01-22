“We needed to win at all costs”: Eisa on Dons’ win at Forest Green

Mo Eisa said MK Dons had to win by any means necessary against bottom club Forest Green Rovers on Saturday to lift themselves out of the League One relegation zone.

The striker fired in his fifth and sixth goals of the season in the 2-1 triumph at the New Lawn as Dons climbed to 19th in the table, beating Rovers for the second time in a month after their Boxing Day triumph at Stadium MK.

But Dons had to come from behind to claim the three points, with Eisa’s strike just before half-time cancelling out Myles Peart-Harris’ opener.

Having dropped into the bottom four back in early October, Eisa said the opportunity to finally climb above the safety line was vital, and beating Forest Green was crucial.

“It was massive,” he said. “Considering the last few weeks, where performances have been alright, we haven't been getting the results we wanted.

“But today, where we are and where Forest Green are, we needed to win at all costs.

“We have to look up, we don't want to worry about looking down. But that's up to us, we have to get results. We've got another big game on Tuesday.”

“I do it all the time”

Eisa’s second goal in particular on Saturday was typical of the striker in his time at MK Dons. Slid in beyond the last defender by Josh McEachran, Eisa’s composed finish found the bottom corner, to secure the points for Mark Jackson’s side.

The 28-year-old last scored over a month ago in the Papa John’s Trophy, with his last league goal two months ago in the 3-1 defeat to Barnsley. While he has had chances recently, most notably having two great opportunties at Plymouth on New Year’s Day, Eisa said he has to start taking his chances more regularly, but the finish for his second at Forest Green was what he considers a typical goal of his.

“That finish is what I do in training all the time. As soon as I get into that position, I know what I'm doing. Today I go the chance that lately I've not been getting. I've not been in that position enough, but as soon as I got there, I calmed myself, relaxed and tucked it away.