"We owe them after what they did to us": Dons on wanting derby revenge

Senior players at MK Dons have spoken of their want for payback at Stadium MK this Sunday

Both Alex Gilbey and Joe Tomlinson feel they owe MK Dons supporters a win over rivals AFC Wimbledon after two dismal defeats in the last two meetings.

The FA Cup draw pitched the two rivals together for the 17th time this Sunday, but only the second time in the world’s most famous cup competition.

The first, of course, was the infamous 2012 clash, the inaugural meeting, which saw Jon Otsemobor become the unlikely hero with his ‘Heel of God’ goal in stoppage time to win it for the hosts 2-1 at Stadium MK.

Since then, while the side from MK1 have nine wins to AFC Wimbledon’s four, the last two results have been embarrassing defeats in enemy territory, most recently the 3-0 humbling in September at Plough Lane.

Captain Gilbey seethed after the game, saying his side were too soft going up against their rivals. But since then, Dons have a new management team, led by head coach Scott Lindsey, and climbed above the south London side in League Two over the weekend thanks to their third win in a row.

Heading into the FA Cup clash though, Gilbey wants revenge.

“We go into it with a lot of confidence now,” he said. “I think we owe them after what they did to us at their place. Everyone is still licking their wounds after that one. Bring it on.

“It's time for the player and the staff to build up the importance of the game. We can't keep saying it's another game, because ultimately that doesn't work for us. I keep saying that. It's unfair on the fans.

“It has to be treated differently. Games of this magnitude, no matter the level, no matter who the derby is against, it needs to be treated differently. They're so important, not just for the club, but for the fans. We're licking our wounds, and we owe them one.”

Tomlinson too is eager to put right the two defeats at Plough Lane, adding: “It's the big one. The last two have hurt, they really have. This next home game is massive. It's easy to say it, but we have to go out there and show it. The fans have been brilliant so they deserve to see a win.

“That game, everyone in the dressing room knows how important it is to the fans and the club. We're going to change what has happened in the last two times and we're really confident for it.”