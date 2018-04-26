"We're going to try and win 8-0" says Dons boss Millen

Keith Millen knows the likelihood of keeping MK Dons in League 1 will be nigh on impossible with two games remaining, but he said he has to prepare his side as though they can do it.

Dons need to overcome serious a goal-difference gap, win both of their remaining games, hope Northampton do the same and need Walsall, Oldham and Rochdale to lose all of their fixtures too in order to avoid the drop to League 2.

Scunthorpe are first on Dons' list this Saturday at Stadium MK, with the Iron looking to secure the final play-off spot.

Tuesday night's 2-0 defeat to Bradford City all but confirmed Dons' relegation, but Millen said he nor the players can afford to give up hope until it is over, and said their side of the task is simple enough.

"We're going to try and win 8-0 on Saturday and 7-0 the following week," he said. "All joking aside, I have to make sure we don't let our shoulders drop and your heads drop.

"The preparatation will be the same, we'll look at Scunthorpe, see what they do well and don't do well/ They're on a good run and are still fighting to stay in the play-offs so it's a huge game for them as well. But it's a huge one for us too because it;'s our final home game.

"We have to win this game for a lot of reason, but largely for the fans.

"They're hurting, but until it's mathematically proven, that realisation won't kick in. It doesn't feel like that at the moment. We aren't going to turn the season around, but hopefully we can give the fans a good performance.

"We want to give it a go to show them there's a good future, and there will be, whatever happens in the next two games. The club will bounce back and be stronger for it."