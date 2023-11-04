"We should have had a penalty": Dons denied at the death against Reading

The MK Dons head coach discussed a crucial decision right at the death of their FA Cup exit against Reading

Mike Williamson felt MK Dons deserved a penalty in the final minute of stoppage time during their 3-2 FA Cup first round defeat to Reading on Saturday.

Max Dean, who had only two minutes earlier given Dons an unlikely lifeline, pulling the score back to 3-2 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, was hauled to the ground by Royals defender Tivonge Rushesha as they rushed to get on the end of Daniel Harvie's cross, but referee Thomas Kirk was unmoved by Dons' protests.

"I've watched it back, the defender has clattered into Max," said the Dons boss. "But whether he was going to get onto the end of it is the question. We feel he would have, but it's late on and the referee has got a big decision to make.

"It's disappointing because we feel we should have had the penalty, the defender has clearly wiped him out. We've got no qualms though, it's a difference of opinion and perception, it's just a hard one for us to swallow."

It would have only added to the dramatic end of the game, which was an entertaining FA Cup clash in Berkshire.

Dons trailed after just three minutes to Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan's strike, before Alex Gilbey equalised for Dons six minutes before the break. A renewed Reading then scored twice in four second-half minutes through Harvey Knibbs and Lewis Wing, before Dean's 93rd minute goal - his fifth in five games - made for a tense finale.

Williamson continued: "I think on the result, it's a difficult one to reflect on at the moment. I thought the contrast of halves was disappointing, but it has been a bit of a theme for us which is something we have to address.

"I think you can see the details we're putting in and what the boys are putting in, but we have to find ways to wrestle back momentum when we lose it.