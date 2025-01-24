"We want revenge": Lindsey is keen to bounce back against AFC Wimbledon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey spoke ahead of MK Dons’ derby clash with AFC Wimbledon

Revenge is a dish best served at Stadium MK, according to Scott Lindsey, who wants to get one over rivals AFC Wimbledon and get MK Dons’ season back on track on Saturday.

Dons are in the midst of a dismal run of form, winning once in the last eight, and have lost each of the last three against the south London side.

Lindsey has only had one taste of the rivalry, seeing his side exit the FA Cup on home soil in the first round in November at MK1.

With the run his side are on, Lindsey said this Saturday’s clash is the perfect opportunity for the players to get themselves out of their current rut by getting one over their biggest rivals.

“It's the best game we could wish to have next,” he said. “I know how much this game means to everyone here, and it means everything to the players and staff here.

“We feel we want to get revenge in many ways. We're fully focussed on that, and I've got to pick a team that I feel will be equipped to win. We're putting all our efforts into it.

“Because we're in such poor form, could this be the game we turn it around? Let's hope so.”

Speaking after the defeat to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, Lindsey said his side should not need extra motivation to lift themselves further for Saturday’s game than for any other. But he emphasised the derby clash was still hugely important and feels the player will know the importance of it.

He continued: “Every minute we have an MK Dons kit on, whether it's training kit or playing kit, we have to give it everything. And we have to give it everything in our bodies to be better and to improve. Whether it's Bromley away, Morecambe away, or AFC Wimbledon at home, everything needs to go into every single game.

“I'm using this game as a vehicle to make sure we can turn the corner. In this amazing game, it's one we can use. I think it's the best game next.”