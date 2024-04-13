Wearne already has half-an-eye on MK Dons' play-off campaign

Stephen Wearne

Stephen Wearne admitted he is already looking ahead to the play-offs after MK Dons’ chances of automatic promotion took a killer blow on Saturday.

The 4-1 loss to Mansfield means the Stags need just a point from their final three matches to secure a League One place, while Dons need them to lose each game, and win their remaining too as well to make a return to the third tier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a spot in the play-offs now looking the most likely route for Dons to chase promotion, Wearne admitted he is already considering the post-season and the challenges they will face.

Read More Heart ruled head during MK Dons' defeat to Mansfield Town

“I'd be lying if I said we weren't looking at the play-offs. We've got to focus on the now, focus on Harrogate next week, and Sutton. If it's play-offs, we take it as it comes.

“If you look at where the team was before the manager came in, they were in the bottom half. There has been a big surge in the second-half of the season, we've shown how good we are and how we can play.

“We've got to take that momentum and quality we've built into every game now. We can't let games like this hit our confidence. It's easier said than done.”

Read More Heart ruled head during MK Dons' defeat to Mansfield Town

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “The next two games will be about trying different things, seeing how we can break teams down. (Mansfield) made it hard for us today, so maybe the next few games we can try other things.