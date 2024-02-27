Wearne and Kemp named in League Two's Team of the Week

Stephen Wearne and Dan Kemp

MK Dons pair Stephen Wearne and Dan Kemp were named in the League Two Team of the Week for their roles in the 3-0 win over Newport County on Saturday, with Kemp making the EFL's Team of the Week as well.

Wearne, making only his third start for the club, chipped in with an assist for Kemp's third goal since returning to Stadium MK, getting Dons off to a flying start against the Exiles.

Both were integral in the first-half domination which put Graham Coughlan's team to the sword, with all three goals coming inside the opening half-an-hour. According to WhoScored.com, Kemp earned a 8.56 rating, thanks to his goal, and then providing an assist for Jack Payne. Kemp would also see a shot saved in the second-half, and have another goal ruled out for offside.

The pair were joined by three Mansfield Town players, and manager Nigel Clough, after their emphatic 5-1 win over Karl Robinson's Salford City on Saturday.