Wearne could have been greedier in his quest for a hat-trick

Stephen Wearne

Stephen Wearne admitted he passed up chances to go it alone to get a hat-trick during MK Dons' 2-1 win over Swindon Town on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, making his first start for the club, scored twice in the opening eight minutes at the County Ground to put Mike Williamson's side on the path to victory. A clear-cut chance to become the first Dons player to score a hat-trick since Scott Twine in the 5-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the 2021/22 season never came about for the former Gateshead man though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He joked he was potentially too generous while on a hat-trick, passing up a couple of opportunities for the greater good but overall was delighted to open his scoring account with a win.

He said: "I didn't have any clear cut (chances for a hat-trick), there were a few times where I probably should have gone myself but laid it off, maybe too generous! I'm happy with two goals, and the most important thing is the win.

"It was a pleasing start! I'd have loved to get a hat-trick but it was a good start and hopefully there's more to come.

"I've never played there before, I'm quite versatile so I can play in many positions but I've never played as a 9. I found out this morning, but I like to mix things up, I like to get in behind, use my body. I'm surrounded by so many good players, it makes things a lot easier for me. They know where I'm going to be, and I know where they're going to be and obviously that worked today."

Advertisement

Advertisement

His first goal came after just four minutes, when a mistake in the Swindon backline allowed Kyran Lofthouse to square him the ball for a relatively routine finish. Wearne though said he scuffed his effort.

"I nearly missed the first one, you know!" he said. "I love playing with Lofty, he's such an outlet, so physical and direct. I gambled, knew he was going to win the ball and he's put it on the plate for me. I nearly missed it, but I was delighted to see it go in and to get the first one out of the way.

"He keeps telling me he gets me my goals, and he got me a few at Gateshead to be fair! I've got to thank him for that."

And his second four minutes later came from a pin-point cross from the excellent Dan Kemp, who was making his return to Swindon after spending the first-half of the season there on loan.