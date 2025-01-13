Wearne reunites with Williamson as Carlisle sign Dons attacker

Stephen Wearne | Jane Russell

The attacker moves on after 12 months at MK1

Stephen Wearne has reunited with former MK Dons boss Mike Williamson at Carlisle United.

The 24-year-old made the move to Stadium MK a year ago from National League side Gateshead, where he worked under Williamson previously. A regular in the side, he scored four goals and provided six assists in 19 outings in the second-half of 2023/24.

But the attacker has struggled for form this term, scoring just once in his 14 appearances. Since Scott Lindsey took over in September, Wearne has made only six outings - the last of which came in the 6-3 thumping at the hands of Newport County on December 21.

A known favourite of Williamson and his staff, Wearne will link back up with the head coach for a third time at Carlisle United as they battle to remain in the Football League, currently bottom of the standings, seven points from safety.

Williamson said: "Stephen is someone we know and trust. I think the fans will enjoy watching him. He will bring a lot of energy and quality.

"We're really pleased he's joined us here at Carlisle after having a lot of interest."

Carlisle's sporting director, Rob Clarkson said: "We are delighted to bring in a player of Stephen’s quality.

"He’s played a lot of minutes for MK this season so is ready and raring to go. He gives us another creative player who can affect the game in the final third.

"We thank MK Dons for their cooperation during negotiations."