Welcoming culture at Dons has made settling in easy for new signings

Conor Coventry has started all four games since joining on loan from West Ham

Fitting into the MK Dons squad has been made easier for Conor Coventry because of the culture at the club - and winning helps too.

Since arriving on loan from West Ham during the January transfer window, Coventry has started all four games but after tasting defeat on his debut against Doncaster Rovers, has seen Dons claim nine points from nine, climbing to third spot in League One in the process.

Despite only signing on January 18, four players have arrived at the club since Coventry’s move was confirmed - Connor Wickham, Kaine Kesler Hayden, Matt Smith and Dan Kemp - and he said he feels like he has been at the club a long longer than just a couple of weeks, and it has been helped by the welcoming nature of the squad.

“The lads who have come in since I joined have all been great characters as well and have fit in seamlessly,” he said.

“They are all on the same page as everyone else and that makes things so much easier.

“Everyone has a few goals, but those goals are for the team to achieve something. I know Kempy from my time at West Ham and we’ve always been good mates so it was good to see him come through the door.”

With most of the squad of a similar age, Coventry feels the mentality is also very similar amongst the players and it is helping the club both on and off the field.

He said: “After training everyone wants to do a bit more - it's not like when we're done, we get off the pitch. Everyone wants to play a bit of two-touch, play a few games, forfeits and stuff! We’re all so hungry to improve, get into the team or to keep their spot in it. The strength of the group is a huge strength of the club.

“Everyone sticks around and loves being here, and that's a huge part of the culture. It's led by the culture and it's a great thing to be a part of. You can only improve being around people with the same mindset.”

He continued: “I'm really enjoying training, the lads and I'm really enjoying being here and what's going on. With the way the team plays, it's a unique style to a lot of teams and it helps me having a lot of the ball. I already feel I'm developing at a good rate because we're winning games and at the right end of the table.