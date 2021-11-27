Liam Manning celebrates with the MK Dons supporters after the 4-0 win over Morecambe

Goals at the right time helped MK Dons cement their control in the 4-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday.

Bouncing back in comprehensive fashion from Tuesday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, Mo Eisa fired Dons ahead after 23 minutes before Matt O’Riley netted the first of his brace just before the break. Each time, it foiled Morecambe’s attempts to get back into the game.

And the second half followed a similar pattern, with Harry Darling’s goal on 64 minutes put paid to a strong start to the half for the hosts, before O’Riley’s second eight minutes from time put the game firmly to bed.

“We started the game a little show and started to get on top and show what we're about,” said Manning afterwards. “And it's a mark of the quality we have within the group, having a variety of goal-scorers and we saw that again today. That'll be really important for us going forwards.

“We spoke a lot in the week about how we can get back to being us and our identity and how we want to pay. It's a huge credit to the guys with how they responded.