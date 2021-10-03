Richie Wellens applauds supporters after the win over MK Dons. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

Richie Wellens was delighted with the way his Doncaster Rovers side bounced back to claim victory over MK Dons.

After being thumped 6-0 by Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, goals from Tommy Rowe and Tiago Cukur helped Rovers to a 2-1 win over Dons, whose nine-match undefeated run came to an end at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Wellens said his side remained positive despite the heavy loss at Portman Road earlier this week, and said the nature of Dons’ start to the season shows how big a win it was.

“When you suffer a defeat like that, it gets you down,” Wellens said.

“You can lose football matches, but the manner of it was very disappointing.

“But even on the coach on the way back, straight away the whole group was thinking how can we get a result on Saturday?

“Everyone involved at the club, through Thursday and Friday it was all positive, with really good messages and really good training sessions.

“I thought our shape was really good today. Out of possession against them, if you’re not good they’ll cut you open.

“They had a really good season under Russell Martin. He recruited very well in the summer and you only have to look at the subs that came on to see that.