"We're really satisfied": Dons coach on preparations for new season

Carl Magnay | Jane Russell

The new season kicks off on Saturday against Bradford City

With less than a week to go before the new season kicks off, MK Dons are chomping at the bit to get going.

Saturday rounded out the pre-season campaign when Mike Williamson’s side were beaten 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle at Stadium MK. Now, all focus is on the visit of Bradford City, who head to MK1 next weekend for the League Two curtain raiser.

Having returned to pre-season training a month ago, Dons have played six games, winning three, drawing one and losing two against sides from up and down the footballing pyramid.

With many of Dons’ new signings integrating well so far, and with injuries kept to a relative minimum - Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Craig MacGillivray the two picking up knocks since returning - first-team coach Carl Magnay said: “We're really satisfied.

“We've had a lot of changes, but the boys we've recruited we know are capable of playing the way we want. We know it's demanding in and out of possession, but they've all fit in seamlessly.

“After this game now, we're confident and in a strong position going into the first game of the season. And of course we have a week to really nail it down.”

He continued: “We want to play for points now. We're in a good position, we're hungry and we want to attack the league. There were changes to be made. Defensively last season, we were frail, but we're working hard to address that to be more resolute and harder to beat, while still being attractive and harder to play.

“We're ready to attack that first game.”