West Ham’s youngsters join Dons in Papa John’s Trophy

The Papa John’s Trophy draw has been finalised

Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:42 am
West Ham United U21s will join MK Dons, Cheltenham Town and Walsall in the Papa John’s Trophy Southern section Group C.

The draw was made on Sky Sports News this morning, following the League One fixture list was revealed earlier.

Two of Dons’ three matches will be played at Stadium MK, with the Hammers travelling to Milton Keynes for the fixture.

Match 1 of the competition will be played in the week commencing August 29; Match 2 of the competition will be played in the week commencing September 19; Match 3 of the competition will be played in the week commencing October 17.