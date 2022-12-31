“We’ve got nothing to lose”: O’Hora on Dons’ tough trip to Plymouth

MK Dons have nothing to lose heading to Home Park on New Year’s Day to take on League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

The tough fixtures over the Christmas period offered up slim-pickings for Dons, with a home game against Forest Green Rovers followed up by away trips to Peterborough and Plymouth.

Having won the opener against the Green, they followed it up with a 2-0 defeat to Posh on Thursday. And with the long journey down to Devon on New Year’s Day, defender Warren O’Hora said there is little pressure on Dons to spring a surprise at Home Park.

“There’s no pressure on us,” he said. “We have to stick to what we’re doing, add the little things the gaffer wants to add, and try and get something out of the Plymouth game.

“The Forest Green game was the main one for us, a real six pointer. But coming to Peterborough was always going to be a tough place to come, they're at the opposite end of the table for a reason. And Plymouth are the same.”

While Dons were soundly beaten in the reverse fixture earlier this season, going down 4-1 at Stadium MK, their last trip to Home Park was the remarkable 5-0 win in April which secured third place in League One in the final game of the season, while knocking Argyle out of the play-off spots.

O’Hora said that game from eight months ago should be kept in the back of the players’ minds come kick-off time tomorrow.

He added: “It's a big test. Last time we went there we won 5-0, so the lads have to keep that in the back of their minds. It was a great day for the club and the fans.

