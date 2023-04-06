“We’ve got to get as much as we can”: Stewart on MK Dons’ survival target

While a lot of MK Dons supporters think six points from their remaining seven matches will see them safe, Anthony Stewart is not fixating on a number heading into the Easter weekend.

Their current four-match unbeaten run has seen them pick up 10 from a possible 12 points to move five points clear of the League One drop zone, but with 21 still to play for, nothing is assured for Mark Jackson’s side yet.

And they face a tough Easter weekend, taking on two sides with promotion aspirations in the form of Portsmouth (h) and Derby County (a).

Though their recent run has given them some wiggle-room, defender Stewart, who made his Dons debut last Saturday against Wycombe Wanderers, is not putting a number on what Dons need to be safe this season.

“I wouldn’t say two more wins,” he said. “I think we’ve just got to get as much as we can from the final seven games. We just have to get as many points as we can.

“One minute you’re high, one minute you’re low. Last season was a good one for MK Dons, but this season is lower than the expectation was. As players, we’ve got to do the best we can to stay at this level and keep pushing in the right direction.

“We’re looking in the right direction, not so much at relegation at the moment but we know we’ve still got a task ahead of us.”

Taking on two promotion hopefuls over Easter, Dons have the opportunity to potentially spoil the party for them by picking up points. Stewart though is not concerned with the wants and needs of their opposition this weekend.

He added: “It's a massive weekend, but we back ourselves to go in and do what we can, not to worry too much about the opponents.

