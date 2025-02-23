"We've not got other defenders available": Lindsey bemoans Dons' defensive shortage

Laurence Maguire has been out injured since Boxing Day | Jane Russell

Scott Lindsey pointed at a lack of defensive numbers for his side’s frailties at the back of late.

On Saturday in the 2-0 defeat to Bradford City, MK Dons reverted to a back three again for the first time in four games, recalling Charlie Waller to make only his second league start for the club to play alongside Southampton loanee Nico Lawrence in his first season-long loan to have gone past the half-way stage, and Luke Offord who has not long been back from a month-long injury.

Ahead of the game, head coach Lindsey said he had picked nine different defensive units and seen four different goalkeepers play during his five months at MK1, and doubled down after the loss at Valley Parade.

He said that, despite having Dean Lewington and Sam Sherring seemingly out of favour, defensive numbers are thin on the ground with three key injuries limiting his selection pool.

“We're asking really young players to play against real experience,” Lindsey said. “We've not got other defenders available. Nathan Thompson, Laurence Maguire, Jack Sanders are all out, three proper experienced players.

“Charlie Waller was only making his second start, Nico Lawrence is being asked to play every game, Luke Offord has been our for a while and has had to play 90 minutes. We're threadbare at the back at the moment.

“We've got to get some of the players back fit to help them out.”