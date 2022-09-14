What has happened to the MK Dons midfield this season?

For years, it was the key position in the MK Dons formation - the first port of call, the conduit between defence and attack, the pivotal role in making things tick. But this season, that key midfield man is missing.

Many have filled the position in the last few iterations of the squad - Jordan Houghton, Andrew Surman, David Kasumu, Matt O’Riley and Conor Coventry to name a few. Played the ball by the keeper, that nouse and confidence on the ball filtered through the rest of the team. If that man was off-colour, the rest of the team would tend to be as well.

It is not a role for the feint of heart. All footballers will pride themselves on taking the ball in tough situations, but in Dons’ style of play, that position, just in front of the back three, drawing in two or three opposition players to create the space behind, is one which requires a bullish personality and a gritty determination. And so far, Dons have not seen anyone do it this season.

Dons have struggled to fire on most, let alone all cylinders this season. Abject performances have been turned in against Cheltenham Town (in the Papa John’s Trophy), Exeter City and Bolton Wanderers resulting in three consecutive defeats and a drop to 22nd in League One. In all three, set pieces have proved the defence’s undoing, but also in all three, the central midfield has been almost anonymous.

The current crop of contenders for the role - Bradley Johnson, Ethan Robson, Matt Smith and Dawson Devoy - have all tried in vain to grasp control of games from that role in Liam Manning’s side, but none have been consistent in delivering and that has resulted in so many of the issues the side has faced this term. The control, the possession, the dictatorship of play simply isn’t there and it is forcing Dons down other avenues to try and bring in their forwards. But long balls from defence aren’t working.

Against both Exeter and Bolton, Dons’ back-line actually held their own fairly well despite conceding, but while they claim they defend from the front, the midfield were offering them little support on that front by giving the ball away frequently and easily. Zak Jules on Tuesday said players cannot afford to ‘take part for the sake of taking part’ and for the last three games in particular, that is what Dons midfield has looked like they have been doing.

Manning too has called for someone to step up and take control of the game, saying it after each of the last three defeats. That position demands it but he is yet to see anyone do it.

The return of injured Josh McEachran on Tuesday night, a man who has been able to do that job during his 18 months at the club, will be seen as an even bigger boost now given Dons’ huge shortcomings in his position since he hobbled out of the season opener at Cambridge in July.