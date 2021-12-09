What Manning had to say about Watson, Darling and Parrott after Plymouth draw

Tennai Watson

Liam Manning discussed several of his players in the aftermath of MK Dons’ 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.

Here’s what he had to say about some of his performers.

Tennai Watson

Tennai Watson scores his first career goal

“I was pleased with T - he's had to dig deep at the end, he's not had a lot of games recently. He started the season well but Peter's level had meant he's had to be patient.

“But I'm delighted for him to come in and get the goal. He took it really well, he showed good energy, got up and down well and defended well.”

Harry Darling being subbed at half time

Harry Darling went on a few roaming runs last night but was subbed at half time for precautionary reasons

“He went on that long run and felt his hamstring a bit. It's not something you can run off so we made the decision to make the change.

“Aden (Baldwin) did well when he stepped in.”

Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott hit the bar within minutes of coming on