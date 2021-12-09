What Manning had to say about Watson, Darling and Parrott after Plymouth draw
MK Dons 1-1 Plymouth Argyle
Liam Manning discussed several of his players in the aftermath of MK Dons’ 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.
Here’s what he had to say about some of his performers.
Tennai Watson
“I was pleased with T - he's had to dig deep at the end, he's not had a lot of games recently. He started the season well but Peter's level had meant he's had to be patient.
“But I'm delighted for him to come in and get the goal. He took it really well, he showed good energy, got up and down well and defended well.”
Harry Darling being subbed at half time
“He went on that long run and felt his hamstring a bit. It's not something you can run off so we made the decision to make the change.
“Aden (Baldwin) did well when he stepped in.”
Troy Parrott
“Troy had a really good impact. It's now finding a level of consistency in everything he does. It would have done him the world of good if he'd taken the chance but he is getting into those areas. He has to keep his head down and keep working.”