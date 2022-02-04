What MK Dons’ new signings will bring to the team - in their words

Kaine Kesler, shown here making his debut for Aston Villa against Liverpool, believes his style will suit MK Dons

MK Dons’ three deadline day signings feel they will fit into the team’s style of play with ease.

Kaine Kesler joined on loan from Aston Villa, while Matt Smith and Dan Kemp joined on a permanent basis and, according to head coach Liam Manning, could go straight into the squad to face Lincoln City tomorrow (Saturday) at Stadium MK.

Kesler, who spent the first half of the season playing a similar style of football at Swindon in League Two could be a like-for-like replacement for Peter Kioso, who returned to Luton after his loan spell was cut short.

The 19-year-old said: “Coming from Villa, we love to play football and that's what I've been brought up to do. The style here suits me perfectly and it attracted me to the club. There will be a few differences but I've got a full week of training to get used to it and get ready for the weekend.

“Attacking-wise, I bring pace, strength and speed. I'll get a few assists and goals hopefully. Defensively, I'm solid too so hopefully I'll help the club in any way I can.

“We’ve got a promotion push here, and coming from one in Swindon I know what it’s about. We’ve got to fight as a team, work together and hopefully push on to what the fans want and that’s promotion.”

Matt Smith has League One experience while at Doncaster last season

Smith, who signed from Manchester City after a spell at Hull earlier this season, said Dons’ style of play is a lot like the way he played in the youth ranks at the Etihad.

He said: “I looked at a few of the games before I joined and there are a lot of things I was doing in the youth team that seem similar. It suits me as a player so I'm excited for that.

“I like to bring some energy and try and get about. I try to play forwards as much as I can, risk some passes in behind. I'm looking forward to showing what I can do.”

Dan Kemp in action for Leyton Orient against Tottenham in a pre-season game last summer

Kemp’s arrival from Leyton Orient was described as ‘an interesting deal’ according to Liam Sweeting, while Manning believes he could be a diamond in the rough.

“I'm hoping to get fans on the edge of their seats,” Kemp said. “I'm an exciting player, I always want to be on the ball, making chances, getting goals and assists. But I'll also work hard for my team-mates. MK Dons have come in for me and I want to grab the opportunity with both hand and give back to them.