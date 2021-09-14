MK Dons fans have had their say on the club’s start to the season

Things seem to be going pretty well at Stadium MK this season. Supporters are back in the ground, the team is playing well and new head coach Liam Manning is getting results out of the team as they sit fifth in League One.

But it could have been significantly different. Dons went into the new season without a manager and off the back of a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

After going six games unbeaten though, and beating Portsmouth at the weekend, everything seems pretty rosy though, even if Manning is urging calm.