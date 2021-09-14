What the fans think to MK Dons’ start to the season, Liam Manning and expectations for the year ahead
We asked the supporters to get in touch to tell us what they thought
MK Dons fans have had their say on the club’s start to the season
Things seem to be going pretty well at Stadium MK this season. Supporters are back in the ground, the team is playing well and new head coach Liam Manning is getting results out of the team as they sit fifth in League One.
But it could have been significantly different. Dons went into the new season without a manager and off the back of a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.
After going six games unbeaten though, and beating Portsmouth at the weekend, everything seems pretty rosy though, even if Manning is urging calm.
We asked the supporters what they thought to the start, Manning’s introduction and whether they have changed their expectations as a result of the way the team has started the campaign.