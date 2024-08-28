What the MK Dons fans want before the transfer window closes on Friday

MK Dons fans have had their say | Jane Russell

Up front and out wide were the key areas Dons fans want covered before Friday night’s deadline

With around 48 hours to go before the transfer window closes, there is still business to be done at Stadium MK.

So far this summer, MK Dons have brought in 12 players but there is still a desire from head coach Mike Williamson to bring in more recruits before Friday night’s deadline.

He may also look to thin the squad out as well, with several players unlikely to get as much game time as they would like this season.

Back in July, we put it to Dons supporters where they want to see the side bolstered, and more than two thirds of those who took part in our survey felt the club needed to strengthen at wing-back. But after strong pre-season performances from Callum Tripp, and the signing of Aaron Nemane on the eve of the new campaign, the fanbase has dramatically changed tunes.

When asked this week, just 7.4 per cent of the voters feel the need for further wing-back additions. But the majority - making up 63.7 per cent of the vote - put a centre-forward at the top of their list. Nearly a quarter of voters want more central midfield cover, while less than five per cent feel Dons need to bolster their back-line.

However, some commenters still feel cover out wide is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rotational wing back, target man striker to put away the layups we have been setting up, and we are set,” wrote Aaron Daly, and Greg Ellis agreed, writing: “Cover at both WBs and a better ST than the guys there now.”

John Reed feels Dons’ strikers will not be prolific enough and the club needs a potent front man, while Callum Meakins believes a goalkeeper to replace Craig MacGillivray, who has yet to feature at the club this season, and possible wing-back cover.