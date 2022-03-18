What was said by Manning and O’Hora ahead of Cambridge United game

Max Watters netted twice in the 4-1 win over Cambridge United earlier this season. MK Dons head to the Abbey Stadium to take on the U’s again tomorrow.

After being complimented for the job he is doing at Stadium MK this season by Cambridge manager Mark Bonner, Liam Manning returned in kind by praising his counterpart.

Manning, who worked with Bonner in the Ipswich academy earlier in their careers, responded in kind by praising the U’s boss and his squad for adapting quickly to the demands of League One football following their promotion from the fourth tier last time out.

Manning said: “I've got a huge amount of respect for Mark, for everything they did last year, coming up and performing like they have this season. They've transitioned really well into League One.

“He’s a good guy, he’s done a terrific job there. It’s not easy coming up and staying up which they’ll do now. It’ll be good to see him.”

Reflecting on victory earlier this season

When the sides met back in November, Dons made light work of the U’s in a 4-1 win at Stadium MK, with two goals apiece for Scott Twine and Max Watters.

While Dons head into the game 11 games unbeaten, Cambridge were thumped 6-0 by Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday, and have lost three of their last four games.

Despite the gulf between the sides in the league table - Dons sitting third to Cambridge’s 15th - neither Manning nor defender Warren O’Hora are expecting a similar game at the Abbey Stadium tomorrow.

“Earlier this season, we came up against a Doncaster side who had a heavy loss too, so I expect them to try and bounce back tomorrow,” Manning said.

“It will be completely different game to the previous game. We're almost a different side to then. We've been good on the road.

“We didn't adapt to the way they stepped up in the second half which we've spoken about numerous times.

“We'll have to be maxed out to get what we want from the game but the message will remain the same to the players - we have to have the right attitude and mindset, and then bring our quality.”

O’Hora added: “It was a good game for us. The first half we played really well, but the second half they came out and had a go which made it a bit harder for us. We expect a similar thing on Saturday.

“They had a tough weekend last week and we're expecting a reaction. We know there are no easy games in this league, so we'll have to be bang at it to get three points.”

Injury news

Tennai Watson looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following his injury picked up a couple of weeks ago against Cheltenham.

It leaves Dons light on the ground in the wing-back position, with only Daniel Harvie and Kaine Kesler-Hayden recognised in that spot.