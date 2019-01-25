Wheeler hopes for a smooth transition into the Dons squad

New signing David Wheeler believes his relationship with Paul Tisdale and his backroom staff will help him settle into the MK Dons dressing room.

The 28-year-old spent four years at Exeter City working under Tisdale, who plucked him out of non-league.

David Wheeler celebrates scoring for Exeter City

Having struggled for first team football though since moving to QPR in 2017, Wheeler hopes his relationship with the manager will help him make strides to make back onto the playing field.

"I’m looking forward to playing regular football and helping the team hopefully get promoted this season," he said. "I had most of my career with Tis, we spent four years together at Exeter, we always had a good relationship. He knows how to get the best out of my game.

"I think it’s always important to have that smooth transition, especially when I haven’t played regular football for a while, knowing the staff was a big thing for me.

"Knowing a few of the lads made my move easier, it’s a weird time-warp to be fair. It’s nice to know a few of the lads and staff – it certainly will help me settle in."

Describing his style of play, Wheeler added: "I’m an all action sort of player, I’m direct with my play, hopefully, I bring goals to the game – I’m a good aerial threat too.

"On a personal note, I want to score goals – but more important is doing everything I can to help the team win."